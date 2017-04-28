Corning Incorporated (GLW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) traded down 0.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 7,706,794 shares of the company traded hands. Corning has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Corning had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.74.

In other Corning news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 34,050 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $940,801.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,463.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,464 shares of company stock worth $13,497,361. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

