Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 41,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $1,168,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 7,706,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 39.35%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corning Incorporated (GLW) CEO Sells $1,168,994.50 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/corning-incorporated-glw-ceo-sells-1168994-50-in-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Corning by 515.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Corning by 8.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.74.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.