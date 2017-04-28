Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cornerstone OnDemand earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) opened at 39.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 325.21%. The firm earned $109 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

