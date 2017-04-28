Corium International’s (CORI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CORI. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corium International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating on shares of Corium International in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) traded up 0.22% on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. Corium International has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm’s market cap is $132.38 million.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 359.24% and a negative net margin of 116.26%. The business had revenue of $7 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corium International will post ($1.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corium International stock. Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,576,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000. Corium International accounts for about 1.7% of Senzar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Senzar Asset Management LLC owned 5.40% of Corium International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

