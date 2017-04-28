Corecivic (CXW) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.25

News coverage about Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corecivic earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) traded down 1.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,250 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.99. Corecivic has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm earned $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corecivic from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Corecivic in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, EVP Kim White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $256,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,849.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,201.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,579 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis.

