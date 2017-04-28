Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CUM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CUM) traded up 13.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,778 shares. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation is a copper-gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. The Company, through its subsidiary, has interests in the Copper Mountain Mine. The Copper Mountain mine project is situated 20 kilometers south of Princeton, British Columbia, and 300 kilometers east of the port of Vancouver.

