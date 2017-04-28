Control4 Corp (CTRL) Earns News Impact Rating of -0.05

Media stories about Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) have trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Control4 Corp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) opened at 17.02 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $407.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Control4 Corp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company earned $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of Control4 Corp in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Control4 Corp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/control4-corp-ctrl-getting-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

In other Control4 Corp news, SVP Jefferson Dungan sold 66,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $1,008,175.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,724 shares in the company, valued at $466,697.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Bishop sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $59,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,990.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,678 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Control4 Corp Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.