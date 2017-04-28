Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande Sells 1,714 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $19,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) opened at 11.95 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 million, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Consolidated Water Co.’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/consolidated-water-co-ltd-cwco-director-sells-19711-00-in-stock-updated.html.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Water Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Water Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Consolidated Water Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Water Co. by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Consolidated Water Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 697,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Water Co. by 7,792.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 48,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co. Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.