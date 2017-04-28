Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price

Press coverage about Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consolidated Edison earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) opened at 79.58 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post $4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.50 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

