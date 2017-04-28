Conn's Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (CONN)

Conn's Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn's in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn's’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm earned $432.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.37 million. Conn's had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/conns-inc-expected-to-earn-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-18-per-share-conn.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn's in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn's currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) traded up 3.53% on Friday, hitting $17.60. 542,583 shares of the stock traded hands. Conn's has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The stock’s market cap is $544.84 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Conn's by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 770,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conn's by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 85,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth about $2,523,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Daly bought 7,400 shares of Conn's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,048.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,335.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

