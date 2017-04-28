Conn's Inc (CONN) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Conn's Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn's in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Conn's from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) traded up 3.53% on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 542,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Conn's has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $544.84 million.
Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $432.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.37 million. Conn's had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conn's will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Brian Daly purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $100,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,335.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conn's by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 310,670 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in Conn's by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 770,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Conn's by 270.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 203,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 148,830 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Conn's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Conn's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conn's
Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.
