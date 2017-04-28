Connecture Inc (CNXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Connecture Inc (NASDAQ:CNXR) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Connecture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). Connecture reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Connecture will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Connecture.

Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Connecture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/connecture-inc-cnxr-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-27-per-share-updated.html.

Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) traded up 3.88% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 241,604 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.16 million. Connecture has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connecture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Connecture by 202.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Connecture by 101.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Connecture during the third quarter valued at about $7,759,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connecture Company Profile

Connecture, Inc provides a Web-based consumer shopping, enrollment and retention platform for health insurance distribution. The Company caters its services to health insurance marketplace operators, such as health plans, brokers and exchange operators. It operates through four segments: Enterprise/Commercial, Enterprise/State, Medicare and Private Exchange.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Connecture (CNXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Connecture Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecture Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.