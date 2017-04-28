Connecture (CNXR) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -0.06

News stories about Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Connecture earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connecture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) opened at 0.855 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Connecture has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.31 million.

Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm earned $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Connecture’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Connecture will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Connecture Company Profile

Connecture, Inc provides a Web-based consumer shopping, enrollment and retention platform for health insurance distribution. The Company caters its services to health insurance marketplace operators, such as health plans, brokers and exchange operators. It operates through four segments: Enterprise/Commercial, Enterprise/State, Medicare and Private Exchange.

