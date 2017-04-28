ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $33.00 price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) traded down 4.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 151,364 shares. The company has a market cap of $706.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.65.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 2,140 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $52,815.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 555,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,719,340.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,845 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $46,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,996.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,535 shares of company stock worth $113,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,179,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,815,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,664,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $22,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.

