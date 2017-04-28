ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Insider Daniel Steines Sells 5,000 Shares

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) insider Daniel Steines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Steines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Daniel Steines sold 5,000 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) remained flat at $5.62 during midday trading on Friday. 210,255 shares of the company were exchanged. ConforMIS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $246.27 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm earned $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 73.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. Equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter worth about $2,271,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter worth about $792,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

