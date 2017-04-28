ConforMIS (CFMS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConforMIS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) remained flat at $5.62 during midday trading on Friday. 210,255 shares of the stock traded hands. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company’s market cap is $246.27 million.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 73.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

In other ConforMIS news, Director Philipp Lang sold 108,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $934,863.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cerveny sold 3,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $30,657.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,501 shares in the company, valued at $751,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,918 shares of company stock worth $2,199,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

