Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Condor Hospitality Trust earned a news impact score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) opened at 10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.89. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Condor Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Condor Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.74%.

In other Condor Hospitality Trust news, CEO J William Blackham III bought 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $749,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,017 shares of company stock valued at $787,031. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

