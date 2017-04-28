Media coverage about COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. COMSCORE earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR) opened at 25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. COMSCORE has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm’s market cap is $989.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “COMSCORE (SCOR) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/comscore-scor-earning-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc is a cross-platform measurement company. The Company provides independent data, metrics, products and services to clients in the media, advertising and marketing industries. The Company delivers digital media analytics that help content owners and advertisers understand the composition of consumer media audiences, and also helps marketers understand the performance and effectiveness of advertising targeted at these audiences.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.