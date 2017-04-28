Zacks: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Given $10.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Companhia Paranaense de Energia an industry rank of 177 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) traded up 1.400% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.055. 185,365 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.128 and a beta of 1.64. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL).

