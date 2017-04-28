Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Community Trust Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 18.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $43.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 33 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Andy D. Waters sold 770 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $35,319.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) traded down 2.39% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 42,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $791.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.61. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.58%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

