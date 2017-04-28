Community Bank of Raymore Maintains Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)

Community Bank of Raymore continued to hold its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. EPR Properties comprises about 0.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 32.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,250,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in EPR Properties by 24.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 22,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in EPR Properties by 28.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 73.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business earned $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

