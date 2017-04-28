Ryder System, Inc. (R) Stake Maintained by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore continued to hold its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Ryder System comprises approximately 3.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.20% of Ryder System worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 15,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) opened at 68.63 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $85.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 4,086 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $299,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 2,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $173,820.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,511.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,617. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

