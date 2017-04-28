Community Bank of Raymore Invests $743,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) opened at 19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company earned $282.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.59 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.78%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.01%.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,511.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $50,258.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,004,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,389,536.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $269,888. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 235 hotels with an aggregate of 30,073 rooms located in urban, suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states.

