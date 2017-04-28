Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 56.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $60.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $493,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,336,641.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $327,465.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,901 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

