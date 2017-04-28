Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,223,684 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 62,054,074 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,152,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Neil Smit sold 133,314 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $10,039,877.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,244.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 7,053 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $264,275.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,478,603. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,845,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 102.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,364,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $953,459,000 after buying an additional 12,839,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,792,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,905,165,000 after buying an additional 7,652,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comcast by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,991,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,942,000 after buying an additional 7,517,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/comcast-co-cmcsa-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest-updated.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.