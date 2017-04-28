Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Receives Buy Rating from Wunderlich

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wunderlich in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Wunderlich’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded down 1.01% on Friday, reaching $39.19. 19,451,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Comcast has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,628 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 293% compared to the average daily volume of 5,244 put options.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company earned $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $89,103.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 28,307 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,670.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,404 shares of company stock worth $19,478,603. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 26.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Comcast by 21.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 65,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

