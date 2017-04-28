Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.72-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) traded down 5.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. 731,934 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.78. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.82 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CL King started coverage on Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear Company from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $128,288.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $246,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,760 shares of company stock worth $12,190,366. Corporate insiders own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

