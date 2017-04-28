Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has underperformed the broader sector in the past six months primarily due to lower-than-expected sales in the past three straight quarters of 2016. Though the company’s sales improved 3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2016, the company witnessed dismal performance in Canada and Korea. Moreover, the company is grappling with currency headwinds and continues to expect negative impact from currency in fiscal 2017. Higher excise duties may also pressure margin, moving ahead. Nevertheless, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. Columbia Sportswear boasts a versatile and differentiated portfolio that caters to a wide range of customers. Further, its brand enhancing initiatives in the form of product innovation and marketing campaigns are encouraging.”

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at 59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.78. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.82 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Cusick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Timm sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $231,612.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,056.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,760 shares of company stock worth $12,190,366. Insiders own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 228,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

