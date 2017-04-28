Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 831,674 shares of the company traded hands. Columbia Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.52 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust Inc will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets.

