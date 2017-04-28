Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) Posts Earnings Results

Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $1.15-1.22 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 831,674 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets.

