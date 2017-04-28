Cohu, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) traded down 11.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 829,586 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a PE ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 0.80. Cohu has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cohu will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James A. Donahue sold 19,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $323,622.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,231.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $221,787.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,555.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,653 shares of company stock worth $747,850. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The Company develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

