Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News headlines about Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coherus Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) opened at 19.90 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post ($5.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan C. Herman sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $234,933.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,069.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

