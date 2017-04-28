Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “COHERENT INC. designs, manufactures, and supplies electro-optical systems and medical instruments utilizing laser, precision optic and microelectronic technologies. Co. integrates these technologies into a wide variety of products and systems designed to meet the productivity and performance needs of customers. Major markets include the scientific research community; medical institutions, clinics and private practices; lasers also support commercial applications, ranging from semiconductors and disk mastering to light shows and entertainment. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coherent to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coherent from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of Coherent from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) opened at 215.54 on Tuesday. Coherent has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $215.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.98 million. Coherent had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post $9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Coherent by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 67.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

