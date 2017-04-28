Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cognex (CGNX) Stock Price

News stories about Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cognex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 85.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.33. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $86.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company earned $129.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognex will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.61.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $3,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,250. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

