Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News headlines about Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners plc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) traded down 0.355% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.855. The stock had a trading volume of 270,505 shares. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.888 and a beta of 1.01. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

