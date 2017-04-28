Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (coke) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:coke) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) opened at 209.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a 1-year low of $119.80 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.23.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $841.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated will post $9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company.

