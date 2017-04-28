CME Group Inc (CME) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $137.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) traded up 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. 1,904,593 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. CME Group has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business earned $929 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post $4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $61,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5,492.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

