ClubCorp Holdings Inc (MYCC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Imperial Capital

ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE:MYCC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Imperial Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.
MYCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClubCorp Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. FBR & Co set a $23.00 price target on ClubCorp Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ClubCorp Holdings to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded ClubCorp Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.90 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Shares of ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) opened at 13.55 on Thursday. ClubCorp Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $888.32 million, a PE ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.
ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business earned $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.74 million. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ClubCorp Holdings will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. ClubCorp Holdings’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 900,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 20.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,188,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter.
ClubCorp Holdings Company Profile
ClubCorp Holdings, Inc is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.
