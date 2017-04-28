Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Bonds Rise 1.5% During Trading Earnings

An issue of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) bonds rose 1.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 1, 2040. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $79.00 and were trading at $78.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business earned $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.71 million. Cliffs Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 13th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cliffs Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,125,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cliffs Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,959,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cliffs Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,719,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Cliffs Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $13,889,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Cliffs Natural Resources by 1,058.4% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,840,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 1,681,805 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Cliffs Natural Resources also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,152 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 986 put options.

About Cliffs Natural Resources

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S.

