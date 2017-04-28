Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Bonds Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) debt fell 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on February 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $98.25 and was trading at $99.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

CLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Vetr cut Clearwater Paper Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Paper Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) traded down 2.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,471 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. The business earned $437.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. Clearwater Paper Corp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 57.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

