Insider Buying: Clarke Inc. (CKI) Insider Acquires 21,800 Shares of Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) insider Clarke Inc. bought 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$235,440.00.
Clarke Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Clarke Inc. bought 4,000 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Clarke Inc. bought 30,600 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$325,890.00.
Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) opened at 11.05 on Friday. Clarke Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $164.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.67.
About Clarke
Clarke Inc is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Company operates through the Investment segment, which includes investments in a diversified group of businesses, operating principally in Canada. The Company’s objective is to maximize shareholder value. The Company evaluates the acquisition, retention and disposition of its investments.
