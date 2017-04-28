Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The company earned $91.43 million during the quarter.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) traded down 2.61% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 738,238 shares. Civeo has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company’s market cap is $392.19 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/civeo-co-cveo-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-05-eps.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Civeo by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Civeo by 3,103.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 37,690.0% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 377,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Civeo in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Civeo in a report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation is an integrated provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.