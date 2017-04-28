CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CITY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) traded up 1.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 60.50. The company had a trading volume of 339,775 shares. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 42.00 and a one year high of GBX 74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.83. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 153.44 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CITY shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.76) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.71).

About CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

