CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CITY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

Shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) traded up 1.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 339,775 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.83. The stock’s market cap is GBX 153.44 million. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 42.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 74.00.

CITY has been the topic of a number of research reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.76) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134 ($1.71).

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC Company Profile

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

