Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Price

News stories about Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citrix Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the cloud computing company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded down 0.61% during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,604 shares. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business earned $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

In related news, Director Murray J. Demo sold 1,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $79,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $763,388.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 14,886 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,220,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

