Citrix Systems (CTXS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citrix Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the cloud computing company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.95.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded down 0.61% on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,427 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $60.72 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post $4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Murray J. Demo sold 1,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at $923,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,753 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $146,445.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,620,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

