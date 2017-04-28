Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) opened at 22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.26. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/citigroup-inc-lowers-ultrapar-participacoes-sa-ugp-to-neutral-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 3,939,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,711,000 after buying an additional 2,115,819 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA by 2,549.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,100,000 after buying an additional 3,064,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,288,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes SA

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.