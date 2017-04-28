Citigroup Inc (C) Announces Earnings Results

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company earned $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded down 0.92% during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.39. 14,025,915 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,428 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 297% compared to the average daily volume of 2,882 put options.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.37 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $5,008,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,960,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,303 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,410. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 85,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 22.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $63,261,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

