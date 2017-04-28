Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Vetr Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $37.32 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.36. Cisco Systems also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 291% compared to the average daily volume of 792 call options.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

In related news, Director Steven M. West purchased 3,027 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.92 per share, with a total value of $102,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Dedicoat sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,449.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

