CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) traded up 2.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 250,403 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 1.40.

In other CIRCOR International news, SVP Arjun Sharma sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $177,704.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,750.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 655,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).

